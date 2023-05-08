2 Prisoners Escape From Correctional Center in Philadelphia, Police Say

UPDATE: Police plan to reveal more information on the prisoners during a 7:30 p.m. press conference Monday night. Watch it LIVE in the video embedded above.

Two prisoners escaped a correctional center in Philadelphia, including a teen who was accused of killing another man outside the same facility more than two years ago, investigators said.

Nasir Grant, 24, and Ameen Hurst, 18, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on 8301 State Road on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., according to police. Investigators said both men were spotted cutting a hole in the fence and escaping through the hole.

Grant is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds. Hurst is described as a Black male standing 6-feet and weighing 140 pounds.

L to R: Nasir Grant, Ameen Hurst

Hurst had been charged in four murders, including the deadly shooting of Rodney Hargrove outside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center back in March of 2021.

Hargrove, 20, was initially arrested for theft and weapons charges on March 11, 2021, and was being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, which is part of the Philadelphia Correctional Center.

Hargrove was released after posting $200,000 bail on March 18, 2021. He was dropped off at a SEPTA bus stop across the street from the main gate of the jail complex and was waiting for his family to pick him up after giving them a call, investigators said.

Hargrove ran back across the street and onto the CFCF campus as a driver in a dark-colored vehicle pursued him after going under the raised arm of the gate, according to police.

A gunman then fired at least ten shots. Hargrove was shot and killed near the main gate and bus stop, only 45 minutes after he had been released.

Aside from Hargrove, Hurst was charged in three other Philadelphia murders.

On Dec. 24, 2020, police responded to the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs, 20, on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m. that day.

Scruggs was an aspiring comedian who was filming a social media post.

On March 11, 2021, at 3:04 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of North 76th Street. Before police arrived, four shooting victims were taken by private vehicles to a local hospital.

Naquon Smith, 24, who was shot in the chest, arm and shoulder, was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. Tamir Brown, 16, who had been shot several times, was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

Two more shooting victims, both 19 years of age, were placed in critical condition.

On March 20, 2021, Hurst was arrested and charged as an adult with Scruggs’ murder. On April 21, 2021, Hurst was arrested again and charged as an adult in the murders of Smith and Brown.

Finally, on April 28, 2021, Hurst was charged in Hargrove’s death.

The Inquirer also reported Hargrove's family filed a lawsuit against the city and corrections facility, citing negligence, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer..

The Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, which opened in 1986, has 13 housing units dividing an incarcerated population of adult men.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.