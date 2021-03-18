Man Gunned Down on Philly Prison Grounds Shortly After Release

What to Know A man was shot and killed on prison grounds less than an hour after he was released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday.

Officers found the 20-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place near a guard post, but police say no guards witnessed the shooting.

Police were called the prison on State Road in the city’s Holmesburg section around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the 20-year-old man dead after he was shot multiple times throughout his body.

The man was gunned down on the sidewalk near a shack, in an area that is out of view of surveillance cameras on prison grounds, Small said. At least 10 shots were fired.

“It appears that the shooter or shooters were in very close proximity to this 20-year-old victim when the shots were fired,” Small said.

The man was released from prison about one hour before he was gunned down.

Guards in a post near where the shooting occurred didn’t see it, but did see a dark-colored vehicle speeding away from the scene, Small said.

The man, who wasn’t immediately named, was from the Germantown neighborhood. It was unclear if he was waiting for a ride or ready to get himself home when he was shot.

Small didn’t know what the man was in prison for prior to his release.

Gun violence has rocked Philadelphia as deadly shootings are on an unprecedented pace this year. As of the end of Wednesday, Philadelphia reported at least 104 homicides, up 32% from the same time last year.

"2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes," Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday during a briefing about ongoing gun violence in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia leaders are looking at programming and outreach to curb the gun violence.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.