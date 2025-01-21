School District of Philadelphia

Philly school district opens kindergarten registration for 2025-26 school year

By Cherise Lynch

It might be only January, but if you are a parent, you may want to be thinking about the next school year.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington officially kicked off his "Thrive At Five" campaign with the goal of getting as many children registered for kindergarten as soon as possible.

The district is encouraging families with children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2025, to register for kindergarten by May 31.

"It's time to get registered for kindergarten," Watlington told NBC10. "Kindergarten is the time where our kids form their foundation for success throughout elementary, middle, and high school. And so it's really important that we get off to a great start and we are excited to welcome to the school district a number of five-year-olds this year."

If interested, registration can be completed on the district's website at philasd.org/thriveatfive or in person at your neighborhood school. 

