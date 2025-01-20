Philly public schools, other schools opening late on Tuesday amid extreme cold

All Philadelphia schools are opening on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, the school district announced on Monday.

Archdiocesan parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will also open two hours late on Tuesday while Archdiocesan high schools in the city will operate on a normal schedule, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced.

The delay comes amid dangerously cold temperatures around the region with wind chills that will make it feel like below zero degrees this week.

See a full list of school delays in our region here.