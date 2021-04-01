Safety Measures Announced After Freed Man Slain on Philly Jail Grounds

Prison officials in Philadelphia have announced new safety measures following the early morning murder of a man gunned down on the prison grounds shortly after he was released on bail.

Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said in a statement Wednesday that officials remain “shocked and horrified” by the March 18 slaying of Rodney Hargrove.

Hargrove, 20, was gunned down about 47 minutes after being freed on bail after 1 a.m. that morning. At least 10 shots were fired.

He was dropped off at a SEPTA bus stop across the street from the main gate of the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility and was waiting for his family to pick him up after giving them a call, Carney said.

Hargrove ran back across the street and onto the CFCF campus as a driver in a dark-colored vehicle pursued him after going under the raised arm of the gate, Carney said. The reasoning for the manual gate arm being raised was under investigation.

Hargrove was gunned down near a shack near the main gate, and the bus stop isn't in view of jail surveillance cameras, Small said.

Officials said more security cameras and license plate readers are being installed in the area, and they are talking with legal counsel about reconsidering 24-hour bail processing. In addition, officials are considering paying for ride sharing services when public transportation is not available late at night.

