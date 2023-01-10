4 Charged With Murder for Shooting Outside Roxborough High School Due in Court

The four young people charged with murder in the shooting outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last year that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead are due in court Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is set Tuesday morning for Zyhied Jones, 17; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Troy Fletcher, 15; and Saleem Miller, 16. All four are charged as adults with murder, aggravated assault and related charges. They have all remained jailed ahead of the hearing, according to court documents.

A fifth suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, remained a fugitive, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

Family members headed to court for Tuesday's hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if any attorney's representing the accused shooters would comment on behalf of their clients.

Police said at least six people – five gunmen and a getaway driver – were involved in the Sept. 27, 2022 shooting. The incident claimed the life of Nicolas after the shooters got out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside Roxborough High School.

Police believe Nicolas was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when the gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind the school. Four other teens were injured in the shooting.

It was later revealed, Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Samir Ahmad sold two illegal guns that had been used in the deadly shooting, investigators said.

Besides the Roxborough shooting, Jones and Fletcher are also charged in the murder of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones just one day before, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Burney-Thorne is also wanted in that deadly shooting.