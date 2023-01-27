Eagles

Eagles QB Connects with Family of Slain Roxborough Student Nicolas Elizalde

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante reports on the connection between Jalen Hurts and Nicolas' family after the teen was gunned down at football practice

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said it was important for him to be there for Nicolas Elizalde's family after the 14-year-old was gunned down following a football practice at Roxborough High School, last year.

"The way we lost Nicolas was truly tragic. I feel like the least I could do was be there for the family," said Hurts.

In December, Hurts visited Walter B. Saul High School in Roxborough -- the school that Elizalde attended -- where the quarterback spent time with Elizalde's friends and family.

"As soon as he started approaching me, I just instantly burst into tears," Meredith Elizalde, Nicolas' mother, told NBC10. "He probably thought I was crazy."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Since then, the family has kept in touch with Hurts.

In fact, after Hurts visited Nicolas' school, Elizalde's grandmother sent the quarterback a letter that he remembered fondly.

"A letter of encouragement, appreciation... a letter full of love," recalled Hurts. "When I say, 'it's a Philly thing,' that's exactly what I mean."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

City Council Wants Philly to be Able to Set Its Own Minimum Wage

weekend weather 3 hours ago

What's the Weather Going to Be for NFC Title Game in Philly?

You can catch the full conversation on Eagles Gameday Kickoff this Sunday.

This article tagged under:

EaglesRoxborough
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us