Eagles QB Connects with Family of Slain Roxborough Student Nicolas Elizalde

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said it was important for him to be there for Nicolas Elizalde's family after the 14-year-old was gunned down following a football practice at Roxborough High School, last year.

"The way we lost Nicolas was truly tragic. I feel like the least I could do was be there for the family," said Hurts.

In December, Hurts visited Walter B. Saul High School in Roxborough -- the school that Elizalde attended -- where the quarterback spent time with Elizalde's friends and family.

"As soon as he started approaching me, I just instantly burst into tears," Meredith Elizalde, Nicolas' mother, told NBC10. "He probably thought I was crazy."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Since then, the family has kept in touch with Hurts.

In fact, after Hurts visited Nicolas' school, Elizalde's grandmother sent the quarterback a letter that he remembered fondly.

"A letter of encouragement, appreciation... a letter full of love," recalled Hurts. "When I say, 'it's a Philly thing,' that's exactly what I mean."

You can catch the full conversation on Eagles Gameday Kickoff this Sunday.