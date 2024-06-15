Stray kitten found under the hood of car catches ride with Delaware firefighters to shelter

A stray kitten gets a "first-class ride" to an animal shelter thanks to firefighters in Delaware after being found hiding under the hood of a car.

Faithful Friends Animal Society (FFAS) shared that on Friday morning the Minquas Fire Company in Newport found a kitten inside the hood of a car.

The firefighters carefully rescued the tiny kitten - now named Blaze - from the vehicle and brought it to FFAS for a full examination.

Blaze got the full VIP treatment as he rode in the firetruck to the organization's new animal adoption and community center on Airport Road in New Castle.

After being examined, the shelter said Blaze is in good health and will soon be available for adoption.

"FFAS is so grateful for the heroic efforts of the Minquas Fire Company and is thrilled to welcome Blaze into their care," the shelter said in a news release. "Blaze’s journey from under a car hood to the safety of FFAS highlights the extraordinary efforts of our community's first responders and the importance of animal rescue."

If you want to learn more about Blaze and the other animals up for adoption visit faithfulfriends.us.