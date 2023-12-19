Route 202 — mostly — reopens following sinkhole repairs

After being under repair since Thursday, Route 202 -- a.k.a. Dekalb Pike -- in King of Prussia was, mostly, reopened on Tuesday morning.

According to PennDOT, before the morning rush hour, both northbound lanes on U.S. 202 and one southbound lane were reopened "following asphalt paving operations to address multiple sinkholes."

However, PennDOT officials noted that one southbound lane of the thoroughfare, between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road, will remain closed until additional pavement repairs can be performed.

One lane of the roadway was closed Thursday, then traffic was detoured there completely on Friday, following the discovery of multiple sinkholes underneath the southbound travel lanes.

On Saturday, December 16, PennDOT reopened one northbound lane after it was initially closed early Thursday morning, following the discovery of a sinkhole in the right travel lane just north of Henderson Road.

PennDOT officials did not mention just when the remaining lane of Route 202 might reopen, but, a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, can be found on PennDOT's website.