Black Horse Pike crash kills bicyclist in Hamilton Township, police say

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man was killed Friday night while riding a bicycle along Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township.

According to the Hamiton Police Department, around 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the Black Horse Pike in the area of milepost 45.5 after receiving reports of a crash.

Police said the investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Luca Scotto, 21, of Blackwood, was traveling on the Black Horse Pike in the inside westbound lane. Arthur Herz, 61, of Mays Landing, entered the westbound lanes on a bicycle and made impact with the Jeep Cherokee.

Herz was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Scotto sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The roadway was shut down for a few hours while the scene was being investigated.