Hit-and-Run Driver Knocks Man Out of Shoes, Kills Him on NJ Roadway

  • A 32-year-old man was struck and killed along southbound U.S. Route 130 in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, early Tuesday.
  • The force of impact knocked the man out of his sneakers.
  • Police said the striking vehicle was a silver SUV "believed to be a Mercedes-Benz between the years of 2002 and 2005 with heavy front-end damage."

Police in Camden County, New Jersey, are searching for an SUV driver who struck and killed a man along busy Route 130 then drove off.

The hit-and-run took place just after midnight Tuesday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 130 at Drexel Avenue, Pennsauken Township police said in a news release.

The impact caused the 32-year-old victim to come out of his sneakers, which remained on the roadway as police investigated. He died at the scene and isn't being named pending family notification.

Investigators said the striking vehicle was a silver SUV "believed to be a Mercedes-Benz between the years of 2002 and 2005 with heavy front-end damage."

Police asked anyone with information to call Pennsauken police Sgt. Kern or Ptl. J. Martinez at (856) 488-0080 Ext. 3301.

