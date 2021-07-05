Residents Protest Outside Home of NJ Man Accused of Racial Harassment

Mount Laurel Police will hold a press conference outside the man's home. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

Community members are protesting outside the home of a New Jersey man accused of harassing, threatening and yelling racial slurs at his neighbors.

On Friday, shortly before 8 p.m., a neighbor called police and accused Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, of continuously harassing her.

After a police investigation, Mathews was charged with harassment and bias intimidation. His charges were placed on a summons by a municipal court judge to be heard at a future court appearance.

Two videos were also posted on Facebook showing a man repeatedly using racial slurs while arguing with and threatening a man and woman. A woman who posted one of the videos identified the man as Mathews and accused him of harassing her for more than a year.

During an interview over the phone with NBC10, Mathews admitted he was the man in at least one of those videos in which he stands outside a Black man's home and repeatedly calls him a "monkey" and the "N word."

"I've never been a racist," Mathews told NBC10. "I've made mistakes. Said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color but I am not a racist and I have the upmost respect for us as a community."

Mount Laurel Police confirmed that Mathews was in at least one video circulating on social media shouting offensive and racial slurs at his neighbors.

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form. This type of behavior is totally unacceptable,” a police spokesperson wrote. “We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”

A crowd of protesters gathered outside Mathews’ Mount Laurel home Monday afternoon. Police are currently standing guard outside the house. No violent incidents have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.