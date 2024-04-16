Man sought in repeat vandalizations of East Mt. Airy church

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, officials believe, broke into and vandalized a church in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood at least three times in the past few weeks.

Officials shared video of the most recent incident, which happened on April 8 at about 11:30 p.m., at the Germantown Church of Brethren along the 6600 block of Germantown Ave., online in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

According to police, this same individual is believed to be responsible for vandalizing and burglarizing the church on three separate occasions, March 19, 21 and April 8.

Police officials have described the man they are seeking as a man who appears to be in early 20’s, with light skin. Officials said he was wearing light pants with black sneakers, hoodie and jacket at the time of the most recent incident.

Police said that anyone who sees this individual is asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone who has any information on this incident, can submit a tip via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect, can also contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division directly at: 215-686-3353/3354.