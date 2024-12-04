Philadelphia honors ‘Real Life Rockys' with murals outside the art museum

New murals have been unveiled near the iconic Rocky Statue at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

As part of RockyFest 2024, Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation announced the honorees of the "Real Life Rockys" mural project.

Four Philadelphians were chosen to be recognized based on five criteria: grit and determination, heart and compassion, community connection, Philadelphia pride, and inspirational stories.

“Our Real Life Rockys remind us of the strength within our own communities,” said Jane Golden, Executive Director at Mural Arts Philadelphia. “Through these mural monuments, we hope to inspire others to celebrate resilience and recognize the everyday heroes among us.”

The 2024 Real Life Rockys are:

Chantay Love – Founder of EMIR (Every Murder Is Real)

Raised in Germantown, Chantay has been a passionate advocate for families impacted by gun violence since the tragic loss of her brother, Emir. Through her organization, EMIR, Chantay provides crucial support to those coping with trauma, showing unbreakable resilience and commitment to community healing. Her leadership exemplifies the empathy and strength essential to Philadelphia’s spirit.

Michelle Konkoly – Paralympic Champion and Philadelphia Resident Physician

After a spinal cord injury, Michelle trained in Philadelphia, transforming into a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. Today, she continues to inspire as a resident physician at Jefferson, specializing in pediatric rehabilitation. Michelle’s journey from adversity to achievement is a powerful example of courage and determination, embodying the Rocky spirit in both her athletic and professional life.

The Late Jimmy Young – Legendary Heavyweight Boxer

North Philadelphia’s own Jimmy Young, a posthumous honoree, rose from humble beginnings to become one of boxing’s most respected figures. Known for his strategic skills and resilience, Jimmy faced some of the sport’s greatest legends, including Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, inspiring his community and earning a place in the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame. His legacy continues through the admiration of his son, Jason Young, and the pride he brought to Philadelphia.

Joshua Santiago – Advocate for Equality and Founder of Empowering Cuts

Joshua’s journey began in North Philadelphia, where he faced numerous challenges growing up. Today, through his nonprofit, Empowering Cuts, Joshua travels across the country, offering free haircuts to individuals experiencing homelessness. His dedication to uplifting those in need resonates deeply with Philadelphia’s values of equality and compassion.

“Thousands of visitors come to see the Rocky statue each week, and this project gives visitors a peek into Philadelphia’s real-life champions and creative communities,” added Kathryn Ott Lovell, President & CEO Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. “The stories of Chantay, Michelle, Jimmy, and Joshua reflect the power of resilience and that we celebrate when we watch Rocky, and that defines us as Philadelphians.”

For more information on RockyFest 2024, check out our guide here.