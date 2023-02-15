A man is accused of breaking into his ex's Pennsylvania home early on Valentine's Day and then shooting her and killing the man she was with.

Reading Police said officers responded to the West Windsor Street home around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, to find two people shot inside a first-floor apartment.

A woman in her 30s was shot in the leg while a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body, police in the Berks County city said. The man died at the scene, while the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

While police investigated the shooting scene, Melvin Ojeda-Rodríguez turned himself into a desk sergeant at Reading City Hall, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of domestic violence, since Ojeda-Rodríguez previously had a relationship with the injured woman.

At a Tuesday night preliminary arraignment, Ojeda-Rodríguez was charged with first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault and several other charges. A judge denied him bail and sent him to jail ahead of his next hearing. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.