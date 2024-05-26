Driver crashes in Fairmount Park after being shot in the head

The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through two fences before slamming into a tree after being shot twice in the head early Sunday, police officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 5:44 a.m., along the 1700 block of Belmont Mansion Drive in Fairmount Park, when police found the aftermath of the incident after a Honda Accord crashed into a tree after driving through two fences.

Inside the vehicle, officials said, police officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head twice.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police officials said they have not yet made any arrests in this incident but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.