Possible COVID-19 Exposure Shuts Down Northeast Philly College

Possible exposure to COVID-19 has shut down a northeast Philadelphia university Wednesday.

The Holy Family University Northeast Philadelphia shut down its main campus, with students and professors asked to engage in remote learning, the school announced in a health advisory.

It wasn’t clear what the source of the exposure was, nor if the closure would extend beyond Wednesday. The school said its Newtown campus, as well as residence halls and Tiger Cafe, would remain open.

Students and faculty were asked to check their email for updates.

Over the weekend, Temple University also shut down its campus due to COVID-19 cases. The school said its closure would last at least two weeks.