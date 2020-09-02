coronavirus pandemic

Possible COVID-19 Exposure Shuts Down Northeast Philly College

It wasn’t clear what the source of the exposure was

By Rudy Chinchilla

A building at Holy Family University Northeast Philadelphia.
Holy Family University

Possible exposure to COVID-19 has shut down a northeast Philadelphia university Wednesday.

The Holy Family University Northeast Philadelphia shut down its main campus, with students and professors asked to engage in remote learning, the school announced in a health advisory.

It wasn’t clear what the source of the exposure was, nor if the closure would extend beyond Wednesday. The school said its Newtown campus, as well as residence halls and Tiger Cafe, would remain open. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Outdoor Dining 8 hours ago

Rittenhouse Square Next Up for ‘Outdoor Dining Rooms', Weekend Road Closures

Temple University 47 mins ago

Temple in Midst of Coronavirus Outbreak; 200+ Cases, 15% of Tests Positive

Students and faculty were asked to check their email for updates.

Over the weekend, Temple University also shut down its campus due to COVID-19 cases. The school said its closure would last at least two weeks.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicNortheast Philadelphia
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us