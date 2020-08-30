COVID on Campus

Philadelphia

Temple ‘Pauses' In-Person Class for 2 Weeks After Jump In COVID Cases on Campus

Classes will go online until Sept. 11

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temple University will "pause" in-person classes for two weeks after identifying 103 active coronavirus cases on campus, the university said Sunday.

Of the COVID-19 cases, 58 were reported on Friday.

The Philadelphia university believes the cases were spread during "small social gatherings happening off-campus," according to a letter to the campus community emailed on Sunday.

COVID on Campus

Philadelphia 24 hours ago

Philly Tells Colleges: Even Small Gatherings Among Students Present Coronavirus Risk

Philadelphia Aug 24

Classes Beginning at Temple University as Pandemic Continues

In-person classes will be held virtually starting Monday and lasting through Sept. 11. A small number of classes that must be held in person may continue, the letter read, though only if deemed essential by administrators.

Classes already scheduled to be online will continue as planned.

Most Temple students returned to class less than one week ago, on Aug. 24. Colleges and universities all over the country have been wrestling with how to return to class. Many are holding all or most classes online.

Other schools have also blamed off-campus gatherings for new cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiacoronavirusTemple Universitycovid on campus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us