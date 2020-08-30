Temple ‘Pauses' In-Person Class for 2 Weeks After Jump In COVID Cases on Campus

Temple University will "pause" in-person classes for two weeks after identifying 103 active coronavirus cases on campus, the university said Sunday.

Of the COVID-19 cases, 58 were reported on Friday.

The Philadelphia university believes the cases were spread during "small social gatherings happening off-campus," according to a letter to the campus community emailed on Sunday.

In-person classes will be held virtually starting Monday and lasting through Sept. 11. A small number of classes that must be held in person may continue, the letter read, though only if deemed essential by administrators.

Classes already scheduled to be online will continue as planned.

Most Temple students returned to class less than one week ago, on Aug. 24. Colleges and universities all over the country have been wrestling with how to return to class. Many are holding all or most classes online.

Other schools have also blamed off-campus gatherings for new cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.