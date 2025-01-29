Delaware County

Police seek ‘transient' women in distraction-style Upper Darby jewelry theft

Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby are on the lookout for four women who, they claim, distracted an area homeowner with a false purchase offer and, instead, stole jewelry from the home

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby are seeking help from the public to locate four individuals who, they claim, deceived a homeowner in an effort to steal valuable jewelry.

According to police, four women "believed to be transient [and] of Eastern European descent" are sought after stealing jewelry from a home in the Kirklyn section of Upper Darby Township.

While officials did not immediately respond when contacted with questions of when the incident happened or a more precise location of there the incident allegedly occurred, they said that they are concerned that the group could be targeting elderly victims.

According to police, the women are believed to have approached a homeowner with a false purchase offer as a distraction tactic while one of the individuals "acted as a lookout" and a fourth entered the home and stole jewelry.

Police officials warned residents to be alert and be aware that all solicitors in Upper Darby must obtain a permit and display ID.

Upper Darby police are asking anyone who may recognize these individuals to call them at 610-734-7693 or call 9-1-1 if you notice anything suspicious.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
