New Jersey

Police vehicle crashes through wall of Trenton, NJ, rowhome

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a Trenton police vehicle was involved in a crash that ended with it crashing through a building on Thursday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

A police vehicle can be seen after crashing into a wall in Trenton, NJ, on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials in Trenton, NJ, are investigating after a police vehicle was involved in a crash that sent it through the wall of a rowhome on Thursday.

As spotted by SkyForce10 on Thursday, at about 12:30 p.m., the wreckage of a Trenton police vehicle could be seen at rest amid debris after crashing into the wall of a home along Federal Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Two vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, as a second damaged vehicle could be seen nearby.

Léelo en español aquí.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

As of about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, police officials had not immediately responded to calls for comment and it is not yet known if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us