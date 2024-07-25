Police vehicle crashes through wall of Trenton, NJ, rowhome

Law enforcement officials in Trenton, NJ, are investigating after a police vehicle was involved in a crash that sent it through the wall of a rowhome on Thursday.

As spotted by SkyForce10 on Thursday, at about 12:30 p.m., the wreckage of a Trenton police vehicle could be seen at rest amid debris after crashing into the wall of a home along Federal Street.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, as a second damaged vehicle could be seen nearby.

As of about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, police officials had not immediately responded to calls for comment and it is not yet known if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.