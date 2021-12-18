Police SUV, Ambulance Overturn in South Jersey

A police SUV and an ambulance flipped onto their side were just two of several vehicles damaged in South Jersey Saturday morning.

Investigators were not immediately saying what led to the wreckage, but the scene along South Lincoln Avenue in Vineland also included another police SUV and what appeared to be a civilian sedan, both with major damage. Authorities did not immediately release information about possible injuries.

The sedan and overturned police SUV were both located on Lincoln Avenue, while the other SUV and the ambulance sat on a yard off the side of the road. There was more police activity at a nearby community for people 55 and older, but authorities did not immediately say if it was related to the other scene.

Neighbors told NBC10 they heard a lot of commotion, including police and ambulance sirens, around 5 a.m. The investigation, conducted by the Vineland Police Department, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and New Jersey State Police Department, continued into daybreak.

The road remained blocked for about half a mile between Butler and Sherman avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.