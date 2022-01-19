Philadelphia

Police Surround Philly Home With Gunman and Hostage Inside

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 at least one hostage is inside the home with the suspect.

By David Chang

Police have surrounded a Philadelphia home with a gunman and at least one hostage inside. 

The ordeal began Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. when a man inside a home on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue called 911 and stated he had a gun and may have shot someone, according to police. Investigators said the man then became uncooperative and a barricade was declared at 7:34 p.m. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police and SWAT officers have surrounded the home. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 at least one hostage is inside with the suspect though investigators have not yet determined the hostage’s age. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaHostageBarricade Situation
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us