Police Surround Philly Home With Gunman and Hostage Inside

Police have surrounded a Philadelphia home with a gunman and at least one hostage inside.

The ordeal began Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. when a man inside a home on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue called 911 and stated he had a gun and may have shot someone, according to police. Investigators said the man then became uncooperative and a barricade was declared at 7:34 p.m.

Police and SWAT officers have surrounded the home. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 at least one hostage is inside with the suspect though investigators have not yet determined the hostage’s age.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.