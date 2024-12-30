Police seek help to ID woman after remains found in Belleplain State Forest

The New Jersey State Police have released images of jewelry and tattoos in the hopes that the pictures could help them identify the remains of a woman that were found in Belleplain State Forest just days before Christmas.

According to police officials, that state police are looking to help identify the remains of a woman that were found in Belleplain State Forrest in Cape May County on Dec. 22, 2024.

Officials said the woman stood about five-feet, one-inch tall and had two tattoos -- one of a koi fish on her upper right back at her shoulder blade and a rose that was across her left ribs.

She was found with, what officials called, a "distinctive" yoga mat and a necklace, according to police.

Police officials did not detail an estimated age of the woman nor did they describe her manner of death.

But, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 ext. 3480. Anonymous tips are welcome, police officials said.