Police Searching for Missing Bucks County Woman

Police continue to search for a Bucks County woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked the public for help in finding 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi of Sellersville.

Capaldi was last seen at her home where she lives with her husband near the intersection of High and E. Church streets back on Oct. 10. She was reported missing by a family member two days later. Investigators said a few personal items, including her wallet, were also missing from the home. Most of her belongings, including her cell phone, keys and cars were left behind however.

Capaldi was not known to travel outside the area alone and mainly stayed in or around the house, unless running errands or with family members, according to investigators.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Capaldi is described as a 55-year-old woman standing 5-foot-6 with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

“We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time,” Weintraub said. “Please help us if you can. We really can use it.”

If you have any information on Capaldi’s whereabouts, please call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 and Perkasie Borough Police at 215-257-6876.

You can also email a tip to buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org or send a tip on the Perkasie Borough Police Department website and the Bucks County District Attorney’s office website.