Police Search for Young Man Who Went Missing in NJ

Police continue to search for a young man who went missing over the weekend after leaving a club in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, was last seen leaving Centerfolds on Delilah Road in Pleasantville, New Jersey, early Sunday morning. He was walking east on Delilah Road towards Atlantic City at the time of his disappearance.

“Went inside this club right behind me and when his friend stepped out he realized he didn’t come outside and he went inside himself to look for him,” Mayren-Guzman’s brother, Alex Mayren, told NBC10. “And he was just getting a bunch of different stories from a bunch of different workers. They were just all over the place. They couldn’t give him one direct answer. And they couldn’t find him since.”

State Police, family and friends gathered in groups along Delilah Road on Monday and handed out flyers as they continued searching for Mayren-Guzman. Police also used helicopters, drones and bloodhounds during the search. They are also in the process of reviewing surveillance video from inside Centerfolds.

“This is something out of the ordinary for him. He’s not one to just walk away and just disappear,” Alex Mayren told NBC10.

Anyone who has seen Mayren-Guzman or knows his whereabouts are asked to call Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100. You can also email them at supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

“Anything helps,” Alex Mayren said. “Either the police or us directly. Any little story. Anything that can add up to where maybe his whereabouts might be. Anything can help.”

Police suspended the search Monday night and plan to resume the search on Tuesday.