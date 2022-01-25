Body of Young Man Missing in NJ Found, Police Tell Family

Lee la historia en español aquí.

The search for a young man missing in Atlantic County, New Jersey, has come to a tragic end as police have told his family that the body of Irving Mayren-Guzman was found Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's family told NBC10 that police confirmed to them that a volunteer searcher had found Mayren-Guzman's body Tuesday morning.

The circumstances leading to his death weren't immediately revealed.

Mayren-Guzman went missing over the weekend after leaving Centerfolds on Delilah Road in Pleasantville, New Jersey, early Sunday morning. He was walking east on Delilah Road towards Atlantic City at the time of his disappearance.

State Police, family and friends gathered in groups along Delilah Road on Monday and handed out flyers as they continued searching for Mayren-Guzman. Police also used helicopters, drones and bloodhounds during the search. The search then resumed Tuesday.

“Anything helps,” Alex Mayren said. “Either the police or us directly. Any little story. Anything that can add up to where maybe his whereabouts might be. Anything can help.”

