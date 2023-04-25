Police Search for Person Who May Have Witnessed Deadly Stabbing of Teen

As a Delaware County community continues to mourn a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death, police are searching for another person who may have witnessed the incident.
On Tuesday, Upper Darby Police released video of a person who they want to speak with in connection to their investigation. The individual in the video is not considered a suspect or person of interest.
The incident occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. Michael Garr, a student at Upper Darby High School, was found on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
A neighbor said she heard a man screaming for help. The man had told her that Garr was banging on his car, bleeding. Neighbors and responding medics tried to revive him but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s terrible. It’s a disgrace where we are in society with kids,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. “How do you get to a point to where kids this age can commit an act of violence like this? There are no words to explain it. Our hearts go out to the family. We ask that everyone keeps the family in their hearts and prayers.”
Police have not released information on any suspects. On Sunday, Upper Darby Police tweeted a photo of a couple they wanted to speak with in connection to the investigation. The couple was walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street and passing Anne Street at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, according to police.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Garr was a student at Upper Darby High School, the Upper Darby School District said in a Facebook post. The school district said it would "be offering student service support to students in our schools on Monday."
The district also reminded its community about the Safe2Say program that helps people report incidents and provides support for those in need.
Monday evening, Garr's family and friends gathered in Drexel Hill to honor the teen, creating a memorial for him and writing messages on the sidewalk.
"We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr.," Garr's uncle, Michael Peabody, said. "The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. Please continue to hold our family in your hearts and prayers as we continue to navigate through this tragedy."
On Tuesday morning, the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest in Garr's death to $10,000.
In a statement, Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP lodge, called the teen’s murder “a senseless act of violence.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with this teen’s family,” he said in a statement. “This case will get closed with a tip from the public, so call Upper Darby police with any information."
Upper Darby police hope surveillance video from Friday night helps them to track down Garr's killer. They asked the public to help out.
Anyone with information on this homicide is being asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.