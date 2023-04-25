Police Search for Person Who May Have Witnessed Deadly Stabbing of Teen

As a Delaware County community continues to mourn a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death, police are searching for another person who may have witnessed the incident.

On Tuesday, Upper Darby Police released video of a person who they want to speak with in connection to their investigation. The individual in the video is not considered a suspect or person of interest.

Can you help - police in upper Darby hope to talk to this person who may have seen something after a homicide … call police to help solve the case ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ ⁦@UDPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/uytaTCTYcH — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) April 26, 2023

The incident occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. Michael Garr, a student at Upper Darby High School, was found on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.

A neighbor said she heard a man screaming for help. The man had told her that Garr was banging on his car, bleeding. Neighbors and responding medics tried to revive him but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s terrible. It’s a disgrace where we are in society with kids,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. “How do you get to a point to where kids this age can commit an act of violence like this? There are no words to explain it. Our hearts go out to the family. We ask that everyone keeps the family in their hearts and prayers.”

Police have not released information on any suspects. On Sunday, Upper Darby Police tweeted a photo of a couple they wanted to speak with in connection to the investigation. The couple was walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street and passing Anne Street at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

With regard to the death investigation of 15-year-old Michael Garr, there was a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge St, passing Anne St, and headed toward Dennison Ave, at 9:39 PM on 4/21. If you were one of these individuals, or if you know who they may be, please let us know pic.twitter.com/awhvrzirU5 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

Garr was a student at Upper Darby High School, the Upper Darby School District said in a Facebook post. The school district said it would "be offering student service support to students in our schools on Monday."

The district also reminded its community about the Safe2Say program that helps people report incidents and provides support for those in need.

Monday evening, Garr's family and friends gathered in Drexel Hill to honor the teen, creating a memorial for him and writing messages on the sidewalk.

"We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr.," Garr's uncle, Michael Peabody, said. "The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. Please continue to hold our family in your hearts and prayers as we continue to navigate through this tragedy."

L to R: Photo of Michael Garr, a memorial for the teen.

On Tuesday morning, the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest in Garr's death to $10,000.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police is doubling our REWARD amount to $10,000 for the arrest of the suspect in the killing of the teen in Upper Darby. Please call the tip line! @udpolice @fox29philly @6abc @nbcphiladelphia @delcotimes @mikefox29 @delcoda pic.twitter.com/GWCF8GRfYn — FOPLodge27 (@FopLodge27) April 25, 2023

In a statement, Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP lodge, called the teen’s murder “a senseless act of violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this teen’s family,” he said in a statement. “This case will get closed with a tip from the public, so call Upper Darby police with any information."

Upper Darby police hope surveillance video from Friday night helps them to track down Garr's killer. They asked the public to help out.

We need your help! If you live near or off of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill or along the Baltimore Pike corridor in Clifton, please forward any surveillance video you may have from 4/21 from 8PM till 11PM. info@udpd.org or we will pick it up. Tip line: 484-574-1157 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

Anyone with information on this homicide is being asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.