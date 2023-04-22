15-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Upper Darby, Reward Offered to Find Killer

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual who killed a teen boy in Upper Darby on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., along the 200 block of Bridge Street, in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby.

At that time, officials said, a 15-year-old boy -- whose identity has not yet been released by police -- was stabbed to death.

On Saturday afternoon, the FOP put up $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

In a statement, Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP lodge, called the teen’s murder “a senseless act of violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this teen’s family,” he said in a statement. “This case will get closed with a tip from the public, so call Upper Darby police with any information."

Anyone with information on this homicide is being asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.