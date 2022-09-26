Police Search for Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting 71-Year-Old Woman in Home

Philadelphia police are requesting the public's help finding a man wanted for sexually assaulting and beating a 71-year-old woman after breaking into her Philadelphia home in broad daylight, the department said Monday.

The suspect wanted for the Thursday, Sept. 15 assault was identified by Philly police as 22-year-old Zyree Downing.

According to police, Downing first demanded money from the victim and, when she offered jewelry instead of money, repeatedly punched her in the head and back, as well as choked her, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. James Kearney said. That’s when he allegedly forced her to take off her clothes and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Downing entered through the unlocked front door of the victim’s house on the 7400 block of Devon Street in the East Mount Airy neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the PPD said. At the time, he was screaming for help, which Kearny said was a "ruse" to enable him to commit the crime.

The man dragged the woman up and down the stairs as he beat her, then he sexually assaulted her on the second floor, Kearny said. She eventually managed to fight him off.

“He repeatedly told her she was going to kill her, and she told my investigators that she is a strong woman who will survive, and she did. She has my respect, and today I think she’s a hero," Kearny said.

After the assault, Downing fled in the victim’s gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with her cellphone and credit cards, according to police. The car has a Pennsylvania license plate with the number JVK-8711.

“It’s disturbing. I get worked up over it,” an emotional Kearny said. “It’s disturbing. People go about their daily lives and to be interrupted with a traumatic incident like this is concerning. So, we need the help. We need people to come up and step forward and be this great city that I know it is.”

Anyone with information about where Downing may be is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or through the tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.