Woman, 71, Sexually Assaulted in Philadelphia Home Invasion

A 71-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and beaten by a man who broke into her Philadelphia home in broad daylight, police said.

The man first demanded money from the victim and, when she refused, repeatedly punched her in the head and back, as well as choked her, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday. That’s when he allegedly forced her to take off her clothes and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The suspect entered through the unlocked front door of the victim’s house on the 7400 block of Devon Street in the East Mount Airy neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the PPD said. At the time, he was screaming for help, police said.

After the assault, the man fled in the victim’s gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with her cellphone and credit card, according to police. The car has a Pennsylvania license plate with the number JVK-8711.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 17 and 24 years old and standing around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Police said he had short, black hair and was wearing army green pants and a white t-shirt with charcoal writing.

Hours later, another woman reported a sexual assault miles away in the Rittenhouse Square portion of the city, though the suspect in that case was described differently than the suspect in the East Mount Airy case.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.