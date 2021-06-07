Philadelphia

Police Release Photos of Hit-and-Run Vehicle That Struck and Killed Woman

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the hit-and-run vehicle or driver should call the Accident Investigation District at 215-6853180 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Kensington over the weekend. 

On Sunday around 4 a.m., Lauren Panas, 35, was crossing the street along the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue when she was struck by a white SUV that was traveling southbound. Panas was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. 

The striking vehicle fled the area southbound on Kensington Avenue. On Monday, police released surveillance photos of the SUV, which they say may be a 2021 Ford Escape with front-end damage and a dented, downward hood. 

A surveillance photo of the hit-and-run vehicle.
Another photo of the hit-and-run vehicle (the white SUV).

The crash was the second deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia that morning. About two and a half hours prior, a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene near the intersection of W. Hunting Park Avenue and 19th Street. Police later made an arrest. 

