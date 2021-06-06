Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman in Philadelphia

An arrest was made in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.

On Sunday around 1:25 a.m., Marquina Tull, 32, of Philadelphia, was walking near the intersection of W. Hunting Park Avenue and 19th Street when she was struck by an orange Dodge Charger. The striking vehicle fled the scene on W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tull was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she died from her injuries at 1:52 a.m.

Police later located the Dodge Charger on the 12000 block of Bustleton Avenue. They then identified the driver as Saleem Drummond, 26, of Philadelphia.

Drummond was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. He's charged with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Elsewhere, another woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was crossing the street.

Police said the 35-year-old woman was walking along the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue when a vehicle struck her just before 4 a.m. Medics rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she died at 8:02 a.m.

A newer-model white Toyota RAV4 with tinted windows and significant front-end damage was seen fleeing the scene south bound on Kensington Avenue, toward Lehigh Avenue.

Anyone with information on the second deadly crash is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.