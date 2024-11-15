Pennsylvania

Police officer shot in Pottstown, Pa., sources say

A police officer was shot on Chestnut and Penn streets in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, 2024, sources told NBC10

By David Chang and Deanna Durante

A police officer was shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, sources confirmed with NBC10.

Sources told NBC10 the officer was responding to a domestic call around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Chestnut and Penn streets. The officer was shot after arriving at the home, sources said.

The officer was taken to Reading Hospital with injuries to the leg and hip area, according to sources. Sources also said a suspect in the shooting is in custody.

Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity or the officer's condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

