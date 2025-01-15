Police investigating slaying after woman's body found at Bensalem motel

Police in Bensalem said they have a suspect in custody and are in the midst of investigating a slaying after a woman's remains were found at a motel along Street Road on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, an investigation started "in the early hours" of Wednesday when the Pennsylvania State Police learned that there may have someone killed at the Sleep Inn located along Street Road in Bensalem.

Officials said that officers began a sweep of motels along Route 1 to find the remains of an unidentified woman in a room at the Sleep Inn.

Police in Trenton, New Jersey, have taken a suspect into custody in this case, officials said, though they provided no further information on this individual.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not yet said how this suspect came to the attention of police in New Jersey, nor have they said what may have lead to the woman's slaying.

But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.