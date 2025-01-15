Bucks County

Police investigating slaying after woman's body found at Bensalem motel

Law enforcement officials in Bensalem said they are investigating, what they called, a homicide case that happened early Wednesday in a motel along Street Road. A suspect is in police custody, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

A Sleep Inn on Street Road in Bensalem where, officials said, a woman's body was found on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Police in Bensalem said they have a suspect in custody and are in the midst of investigating a slaying after a woman's remains were found at a motel along Street Road on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, an investigation started "in the early hours" of Wednesday when the Pennsylvania State Police learned that there may have someone killed at the Sleep Inn located along Street Road in Bensalem.

Officials said that officers began a sweep of motels along Route 1 to find the remains of an unidentified woman in a room at the Sleep Inn.

Police in Trenton, New Jersey, have taken a suspect into custody in this case, officials said, though they provided no further information on this individual.

Officials have not yet said how this suspect came to the attention of police in New Jersey, nor have they said what may have lead to the woman's slaying.

But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

