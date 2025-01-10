Police investigate ‘suspicious' death after body found on West Philly sidewalk

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the sidewalk just a few steps from his home in West Philly's Overbrook section on Friday morning, officials said.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responded to a report of a person unresponsive along the 800 block of North 66th Street, just before 6:30 a.m. to find a man laying facedown on the sidewalk.

Small said the 67-year-old man was unresponsive and suffered "severe trauma" to his face and the front of his head.

Medics at the scene pronounced the man at about 6:33 a.m., Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man, Small said, was found just outside a home where he had lived for many years. And, currently, Small said police aren't sure just how he died, the man may have been attacked or he could have been killed in a tragic slip and fall.

"We are not certain how he received these injuries," Small said.

For the time being, he said, police are considering this a suspicious death and are working to determine if there was any type of assault involved in this incident.

Small said that police are investigating and they have gathered surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses as they work to determine how this individual died.