Police investigate 2 deadly shootings in Philly

Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The first shooting occurred along the 3100 block of Wellington Street at 8:15 a.m. A 45-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made but police said they’ve identified a suspect.

The second shooting occurred along the 2200 block of Strahle Street at 8:26 a.m. A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics. An arrest was made in the shooting and two weapons were recovered. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.

Both shootings followed a mass shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night in which two people were killed and five others injured. A triple shooting also took place early Wednesday morning on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia that closed the highway for hours.

The victims of the Wellington Street shooting, Strahle Street shooting and the North Philly mass shooting were all Hispanic men, police said.