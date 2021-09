Three armed men wearing police vests robbed a Philadelphia home early Monday morning, police said.

The men barged into an apartment at the Summit Park Apartments complex on the 8200 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough around 1 a.m. and forced the person inside to give up their car keys, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police said the trio took off in the car but left the victim uninjured. No arrests were immediately reported.