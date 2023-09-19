Pennsylvania

Police ID teen girl and woman who were found dead inside Lehigh Valley home

Police identified the victims as 39-Year-Old Rosalyn Siobal Glass and 16-Year-Old Rianna Lynn Glass

By David Chang

Police identified a woman and a teen girl who were found dead inside a home in Northampton County, Pennsylvania. 

On Thursday, Sept. 14, around 11:20 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua Borough. When they arrived they were met by a family who had discovered the bodies of a woman and a teen girl inside their home. 

The Northampton County coroner pronounced the woman dead at 1:11 p.m. and the teen girl dead at 1:12 p.m. that day. Both victims died from sharp force injuries and their deaths were both ruled as homicides, investigators said.

Police later identified the victims as 39-Year-Old Rosalyn Siobal Glass and 16-Year-Old Rianna Lynn Glass.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate. 

