Teen girl and woman found dead inside Northampton Co. home, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman and teen girl were found dead inside a home in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday around 11:20 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua Borough. When they arrived they were met by a family who had discovered the bodies of a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl inside their home.

The Northampton County coroner pronounced the woman dead at 1:11 p.m. and the teen girl dead at 1:12 p.m. Both victims died from sharp force injuries and their deaths were both ruled as homicides.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.