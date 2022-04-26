Police ID Suspect in Sex Assault on SEPTA Train

Philadelphia Police identified a suspect in at least two sexual assaults in the past month, including an incident on a SEPTA train over the weekend.

Quintez Adams, 28, is wanted in connection to sexual assaults that occurred near a SEPTA station on 7th and Market streets on April 4 at 1:50 p.m. and on a SEPTA train on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on 1200 Broad Street.

During Sunday's incident, a woman told police she was on a train on the Broad Street Line on the 1200 block of North Broad Street between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. when she was allegedly raped by Adams.

Adams stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market streets, police said.

Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts should call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.