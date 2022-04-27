Police Arrest Suspect in Sex Assault on SEPTA Train

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in at least two sexual assaults in the past month, including an incident on a SEPTA train over the weekend.

Quintez Adams, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. She added that more information will be forthcoming.

Adams was wanted in connection to sexual assaults that occurred near a SEPTA station on 7th and Market streets on April 4 at 1:50 p.m. and on a SEPTA train on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. underground along the Broad Street Line subway.

During Sunday's incident, a woman told police she was raped on a subway train between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said that Adams and the woman exchanged text messages and agreed to meet up for consensual sexual activity. At some point Adams took it further than the victim wanted, the source said.

Police decided to pursue Adams after learning of the earlier incident that happened inside a probation office earlier in the month, the source said.

During that April 4 incident, Adams sexually pleasured himself while in a probation officer's cubicle, the source said. The next day, the probation officer asked for his probation to be revoked. It wasn't clear what came of that or if the earlier incident was reported to police.