Police Investigate Reported Rape on SEPTA Train

Police are investigating a reported rape on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

A woman told police she was on a train on the Broad Street Line on the 1200 block of North Broad Street between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. when she was raped by an unidentified person.

The Special Victims Unit is interviewing the woman while police are reviewing surveillance video. No arrests have been made.

The alleged rape occurred the same day a person was stabbed at a SEPTA station in University City. The stabbing occurred around 4:30 p.m. at a station on 34th and Market streets. The victim suffered a stab wound to the chest and is currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made in connection to that incident.