Police ID Man Suspected of Beating Woman to Death With Pipe

Philadelphia police on Thursday identified a man accused of beating a woman to death with a pipe inside an office building.

Jeffrey Stepien, 49, was charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the killing of Samantha Maag, 31, on the 8th floor of the Regus building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Old City.

Arriving officers found Stepien holding two pipes, and witnesses positively identified him as Maag’s attacker, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said.

Police responded to the location shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving about 20 911 calls reporting a person screaming and a person with a weapon inside the building.

When police entered the 8th floor, they found Maag suffering from severe head injuries and wounds to her hands and arms. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

Police also found blood on the floor. Witnesses told investigators the victim, who they described as a "team leader," was sitting in the receptionist chair in an office on the 8th floor when Stepien walked up to her and struck her at least five times in the head with the metal pipe.

Police believe Stepien rented at least one office on the 8th floor. They also said he lives near the building.

They said Stepien and the victim, a Blenheim, New Jersey, resident, knew each other and had conflicts in the past. They don't believe the incident was domestic, however, and they don't believe they ever had a romantic relationship.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

Court records show Stepien was sentenced to 1-2 years for simple assault in Lackawanna County in 2011.

He is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia in the latest case. Spokesman George Jackson said the public defender's office had no comment on the case.