Caught on Cam: Police release footage of gunmen in Nicetown-Tioga double slaying

Police in Philadelphia have released new surveillance footage in double shooting from Feb. 13 that left two people dead as they are asking for help from the public to identify those responsible for the slayings.

Police shared the video online on Wednesday.

According to police, the original incident happened on the afternoon of Feb. 13, at about 3:48 p.m., after two gunmen in a black Nissan Altima pulled up behind a vehicle parked along the 3600 block of N. 17th Street.

At that time, police said, the suspected shooters stepped out of their vehicle and walked to the side of a parked car where the two intended victims were sitting inside of, and opened fire.

Both victims -- Denver Newton, 32, from Southwest Philadelphia and a man who police did not immediately provide identifying information on -- were shot several times and they died of their injuries.

Officials said that, after the incident, both gunmen returned to their car and fled westbound on Venango Street.

Law enforcement officials are hoping the public can help identify the two men responsible for these slayings. They described the first suspected shooter as a man who wore a light grey sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the incident and the other as a man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants when the crime occurred.

A $20,000 reward is offered by the City of Philadelphia for information leading to a conviction and arrest in this case.

To submit a tip via telephone, call or text 215.686.TIPS (8477).

All tips will be confidential, police said.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686- 3335.