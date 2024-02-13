Philadelphia

Double shooting leaves man, woman dead in Nicetown-Tioga, officials said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police car and yellow tape blocks off scene where a man and a woman were killed.
Two people are dead after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city, according to officials.

Police said that a man and a woman were shot multiple times just before 4 p.m. while they were inside a car.

The victims are suspected to be in their 40s, a police source told NBC10. Investigators on scene have found about 22 shell casings.

Medics pronounced both of them dead just minutes after the shooting happened, according to police.

No arrest has been made yet and no weapons were recovered. Philadelphia Police are investigating.

