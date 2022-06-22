Philadelphia police found the Tesla in a hit-and-run that killed a young woman in the Germantown section of the city earlier this week.

The heavily damaged dark grey Tesla was found on Syndenham Street in Germantown, police confirmed with NBC10 on Wednesday. The vehicle was taken to the police impound lot. Police continue to search for the driver.

Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue at Coulter Street shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when she was struck by the Tesla as the driver sped down the road.

Witnesses told police the impact launched Lee into the air and she struck a traffic light before landing about 50 feet away from the initial impact. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Lee was found by medics unresponsive on the sidewalk. She was rushed to Einstein Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police obtained surveillance video of the crash and described the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark grey Tesla with heavy damage to the passenger side.