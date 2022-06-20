Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Germantown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia’s Germantown section Monday night.

The woman, who police say was in her 20’s, was on Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street around 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The woman was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Police have not yet released a detailed description of the striking vehicle but believe it was a Tesla. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.