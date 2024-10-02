Police seek woman in Center City robbery of a woman in a wheelchair

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, they claim, robbed a wheelchair-bound woman in broad daylight in Center City on Sept. 13, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024, along the 1000 block of Market Street when a woman, who was wheelchair-bound, told police another woman took her bag, removed $800 from it and handed her back back to her.

Police shared images of the suspected thief online.

After the incident, police said, the woman who is believed to have stolen the cash fled on foot.

Police officials described the woman as having long braided hair and wearing glasses, a white shirt, black pants and blue and white sneakers during the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Tips can also be sent by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477). And, tips can be sent to police anonymously, here.