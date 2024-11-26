Police apprehend suspected gunman in Northeast Philly smoke shop shooting

Police in Philadelphia have announced an arrest in the shooting of a worker at a smoke shop in Northeast Philadelphia that happened on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Captain James Kearney, 47-year-old Tyree Hatch is believed to have been responsible for three similar robberies that all happened at smoke shops located throughout Northeast Philadelphia.

In the shooting that injured a worker, police said, Hatch, who is now in police custody allegedly entered a smoke shop located along the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

During a robbery at that time, official said, the suspected gunman shot a worker in the leg before fleeing in a "newer model black Jeep."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, police now say Hatch is believed to have robbed two other smoke shops in Northeast Philadelphia over the span of three days.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, officials believe Hatch entered the Exotic Convenience Store located along the 6700 block of Castor Avenue, walked to the back of the business and brandished a black handgun.

In this case, police officials said Hatch demanded money at gunpoint and stole about $500 before fleeing -- also in a black vehicle described as an SUV or "possibly a Jeep."

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2024, police officials believe Hatch returned to Castor Avenue, this time robbing the Castor Smoke and Vape Shop along the 7100 block of Castor Avenue.

In this incident, Hatch is believed to have made off with about $600 and a cell phone, police said.

Kearney said that Hatch was apprehended shortly after this robbery when he fled to a home along the 6700 block of Large Street at about 3:33 p.m.

Officers who were already investigating Hatch were not far from that property and it became a barricade situation when Hatch saw the police, Kearney said.

But by about 5 p.m., Hatch exited the home and surrendered to police, said Kearney.

Kearney said that officials are still working on charging documents for Hatch.

An investigation, Kearney said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.