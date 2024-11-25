Worker at Northeast Philly smoke shop shot during robbery, police say

Police in Philadelphia are seeking a gunman after an employee at a smoke shop in Northeast Philadelphia was hospitalized after being shot during a robbery on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9 p.m. at a smoke shop located along the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

At that time, police said, an employee was shot during the course of a robbery.

First responders to the scene transported the injured employee to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

However, officials have not provided any further information on the individual injured in this incident, nor have they provided more information on the gunman sought in this shooting.

But, law enforcement officials said, a hunt is on for the suspected shooter as an investigation into this incident continues.